Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 9.9%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.00. 2,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on WBX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.
Wallbox Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.
Institutional Trading of Wallbox
Wallbox Company Profile
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.