Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 9.9%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.00. 2,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several research firms recently commented on WBX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wallbox by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wallbox by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

