Wallis T. Marsh Purchases 7,000 Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 7,000 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $20,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,124,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,218,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ USEG opened at $2.91 on Friday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

U.S. Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $281,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

