Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Down 4%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $32.96. 654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 708,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 248,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 12.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

