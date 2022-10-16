Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $33.44

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.44, but opened at $32.75. Weatherford International shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 370 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Weatherford International Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 83.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

