Wells Fargo & Company Boosts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $16.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.