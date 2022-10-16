Wells Fargo & Company Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $90.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.52.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.