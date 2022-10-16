Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hub Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

