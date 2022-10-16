Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) were down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.31 and last traded at C$8.31. Approximately 229,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 472,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.7007804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.