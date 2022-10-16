Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Shares Gap Up to $90.50

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.50, but opened at $97.02. Westlake shares last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 22,394 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Westlake Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 300,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Westlake by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

