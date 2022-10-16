White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,384.64 and last traded at $1,384.64. 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,317.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTM shares. TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,328.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,234.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

