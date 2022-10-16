Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 64.78% from the company’s previous close.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.33.

WCP stock opened at C$9.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$6.36 and a 52-week high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,670,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,476,920.93. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,476,920.93. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,450 shares of company stock worth $263,210.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

