Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Raised to C$52.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

WPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Winpak Price Performance

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$47.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.21. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$34.74 and a twelve month high of C$47.79.

About Winpak

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$354.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Winpak will post 3.0299999 EPS for the current year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

