Winpak (TSE:WPK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$51.00 to C$52.00. The company traded as high as C$47.54 and last traded at C$47.16, with a volume of 13346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.62.

WPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Winpak Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.21.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$354.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

