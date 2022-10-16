WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,908 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth $5,058,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAPS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $74,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 383,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,545.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

