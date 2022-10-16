WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Cut to C$172.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$175.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$181.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$184.00.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Trading Down 1.1 %

WSP opened at C$149.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.55 billion and a PE ratio of 39.18. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.52.

About WSP Global

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.5900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.