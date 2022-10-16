W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.14. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 12,320 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.06.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth $331,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

