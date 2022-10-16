Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 91,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,708,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yamana Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,760,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,360,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,948,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

