Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 22.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 13.30.
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock stock opened at 1.20 on Friday.
About Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock (YZOFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.