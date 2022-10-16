Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 22.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 13.30.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock stock opened at 1.20 on Friday.

About Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company researchs, develops, produces, and sells optical fiber and cable products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Optical Fibres and Optical Fibre Preforms, and Optical Fibre Cables segments.

