Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,233 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 26,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,892 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,004,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

