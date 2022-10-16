Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) were up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $29.41. Approximately 2,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 600,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Zai Lab Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 290.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Zai Lab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,802,000 after acquiring an additional 114,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Zai Lab by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,055,000 after acquiring an additional 859,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

