Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZLNDY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zalando from €28.00 ($28.57) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.63. Zalando has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. Analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

