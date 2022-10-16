Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.14. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 10,764 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. increased its position in Zhihu by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,121 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 239,617 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

