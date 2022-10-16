Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down to $50.57

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.57, but opened at $49.45. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 8,562 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.