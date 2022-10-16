Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.03.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Insider Activity at Zscaler
In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
Zscaler Stock Performance
ZS opened at $135.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.38. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
