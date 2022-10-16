Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $135.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.38. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

