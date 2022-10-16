Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Stories

