103,648 Shares in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $30.13 on Monday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

