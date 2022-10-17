105,406 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,406 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,182,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M.D.C. Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

MDC stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

