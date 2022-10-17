14,100 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Koppers by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Koppers Price Performance
Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Koppers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
