165 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 97,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $242.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.78. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.