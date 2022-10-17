165 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 97,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $242.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.78. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
