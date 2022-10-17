1,933 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $131.29 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average is $142.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

