2,885 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 803,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 129,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $36.01.

