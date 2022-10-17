4,821 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $40.04 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.65%.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

