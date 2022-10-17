5,000 Shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 482,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $538.83 million, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

