50,211 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,211 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 27,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $15.15 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.