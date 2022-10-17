7,144 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NMI by 55.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

NMI stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

