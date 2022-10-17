72,376 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,221 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 599,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,549,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %

SEAS stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

