8,919 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $44.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.