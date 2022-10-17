8,919 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
