92,597 Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 92,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CTS by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 0.74. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently -23.88%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

