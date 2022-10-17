9,420 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,420 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

