Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 1,032.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506,006 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Accuray by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 311,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 292,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 105,394 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARAY shares. B. Riley started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Insider Activity

Accuray Price Performance

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $35,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 769,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,379 shares of company stock worth $72,196. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $1.88 on Monday. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 million, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $110.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Accuray Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.