ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 364,008 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 6.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $152,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 21,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 256,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

