Advisory Resource Group Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,402.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.90 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

