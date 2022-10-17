Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Up 31.5% in September

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 126,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,574,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $136.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average is $125.54. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.