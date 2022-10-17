Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 328,322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 104,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 33,736 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,400,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 244,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.31. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,350,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,098,167.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 475,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,124. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.