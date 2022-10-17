AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 311,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 885,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 300,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 747,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

