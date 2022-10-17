AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
