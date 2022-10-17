Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 44,766 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after acquiring an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,949,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 616.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 245,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after buying an additional 211,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

