Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 45,747 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AXP opened at $136.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.