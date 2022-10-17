Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,195 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 91,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

