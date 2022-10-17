Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.52 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

JBL opened at $58.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

