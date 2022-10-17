Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Shares of SITM opened at $73.30 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

